One arrested in stolen car pursuit

(KWWL) - Marion Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman, who allegedly stole a car, following a chase.

Officers tried stopping Jacqueline Mazahua late Sunday night. Officers chased the car from 10th street to the intersection of County Home Rd. and Alburnett Rd, where they were able to stop the driver.

Mazahua is currently being held at the Linn County Correctional Center. She's facing charges for: eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.