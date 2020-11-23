Nov. 23: 1,661 new cases, 502 recoveries, 13 deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,661 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 211,722.

The state's website says that of the 211,722 people who have tested positive, 116,807 have recovered. This is 502 more recoveries than what the state reported Sunday.

The state is reporting 13 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,205.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (116,807) and the number of deaths (2,205) from the total number of cases (211,722) shows there are currently 92,710 active positive cases in the state.

There were 135 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,333, which is down from 1,340. Of those hospitalizations, 273 are in the ICU (down from 255 yesterday) and 135 are on ventilators (up from 132 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 5,017 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,167,512 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,661 positive tests divided by 5,017 tests given) is 33 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 130 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving a total of 10,916 cases in the county (10,174 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 742 Serology positive cases). There have been 30 more recoveries since yesterday, leaving a total of 5,536 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 126 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 22.7 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 623 more cases since the last update on 10 a.m. Saturday, leaving a total of 13,397 cases. There have been 307 more recoveries since the last update on Saturday, leaving a total of 5,764 recoveries. There were 10 deaths reported since the last update on Saturday, leaving a total of 180 deaths. There are 92 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 20.3 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 41 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 9,016 reported cases. There have been 18 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,826 recoveries. A total of 56,604 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 54 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 8,676 reported cases. There were 33 more recoveries reported for a total of 5,176. A total of 42,786 people have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 90 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 20.2 percent.

