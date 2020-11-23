NEIA Food Bank’s Thanksgiving Distribution Week starts today

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Thanksgiving is now just days away. Known for its Thanksgiving Distribution Week, the pandemic has forced the North East Iowa Food Bank to make adjustments.

Therefore, not wanting to leave anyone out, this year's feast will be drive-through style.

For the next three days, the food bank and volunteers will be placing meals into peoples' trunks to maintain social distancing.

MEALS WILL INCLUDE:

ham

potatoes

apples

canned food items

dessert item

With 2020 being an extremely hard year, Director Barb Prather said the need is there.

"It's not a low income problem, its a middle class problem," Prather said, "if your hours are reduced, businesses close or shutdown for whatever reason, you still need food and you still need to pay your bills."

Last year, they even served over 3,000 families across the Cedar Valley. Expecting the same numbers, Prather told "KWWL" with the adjustments in place, the need for volunteers will be great.

"We really need the volunteers to come in and help us, we can't do it with just our staff," Prather said.

In order to attend the three-day event, you need an invitation from the food bank.

HOW DO YOU RECEIVE AN INVITATION?

It is based on how much people have used the pantry this year.

If you didn't receive an invitation and your family is in need of this service, just call the food bank.

MORE RESOURCES: