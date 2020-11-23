National Zoo panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji or ‘Little Miracle’

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than three months after his birth, the National Zoo’s new panda cub finally has a name. Officials at the Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, announced Monday morning that the cub born on August 21 would be named Xiao Qi Ji, which is Mandarin Chinese for “little miracle.” The choice was the result of a five-day online poll that drew nearly 135,000 voters to choose between different Mandarin Chinese names. In a nod to Chinese tradition, the name was not chosen until 100 days after the birth. Monday’s announcement comes on the day the zoo shut its doors to the public for the second time this year due to the the COVID-19 pandemic.