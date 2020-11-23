Ken Jennings announced as first interim host for Jeopardy! show

Ken Jennings as a contestant on the Jeopardy! show

(KWWL) — As The show Jeopardy! remembers and celebrates Alex Trebek, the show announced today that production will continue on November 30th with a number of interim guest hosts.

The first week of guest hosts will air the week of January 11th, 2021.

The first guest host is Ken Jennings with records for most consecutive games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700).

"Alex believed in the importance of JEOPARDY! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," "We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers." Executive Producer Mike Richards

More guest hosts will be announced in the weeks ahead.

There is also an update to the Jeopardy! broadcast schedule: in memory of Alex. The show will air 10 of his best episodes during the weeks of December 21 and December 28, 2020.

Alex Trebek's last week of episodes will air the week of January 4th, 2021. If you would like more information, please visit Jeopardy.com.