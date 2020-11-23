Iowa twins born 2 years ago at 22 weeks marking birthday

DYSART, Iowa (AP) — Twin Iowa girls who faced long odds when they were born around the 22nd week of pregnancy are celebrating a miracle milestone — they turn 2 on Tuesday. The Des Moines Register reports that Guinness World Records has recognized Kambry and Keeley Ewoldt as the world’s most premature twins. Jade Ewoldt of Dysart gave birth to the girls on Nov. 24, 2018. Kambry weighed nearly 1 pound and Keeley weighed a little over 1 pound. The girls spent the first four months of their lives in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Today, the girls love singing “Baby Shark,” doing the Chicken Dance and painting pictures.