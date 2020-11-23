Iowa State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Bill Fennelly must quarantine to start season

Statement From Head Coach Bill Fennelly

“I was recently in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I have since tested negative, along with everyone else in our program, and began a self-isolation period. I am following medical advice that includes a 14-day quarantine. Associate head coach Jodi Steyer will assume the head coaching duties in my absence. I am thankful to have an amazing staff to manage the program while I’m away. It will be hard to miss games, but I will watch and cheer along with the best fans in the nation. Our focus continues to be, as always, on the team and we are committed to doing everything we can to allow them to play safely.”