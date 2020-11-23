Iowa physician cited for inappropriate behavior towards patient, co-workers

(KWWL) — The Iowa Board of Medicine alleged that a Dubuque physician engaged in unprofessional conduct in violation of the laws and rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa.

54-year-old Dara Parvin entered into a combined Statement of Charges and Settlement Agreement with the Board on Nov. 19, according to a news release from the state board.

"The Board alleged that following the overconsumption of alcohol, Dr. Parvin sent suggestive social media messages and made unwanted advances toward a female patient who he had briefly seen in his office several years prior and referred on to another specialist," the news release said. "The contact was made outside of work hours and outside of a work setting."

Additionally, the Board said that Parvin sent suggestive text messages and social media messages towards a colleague and other co-workers, as well as making inappropriate comments and unwanted advances.

The Board issued Parvin a Citation and Warning and ordered him to pay a $1,500 civil penalty.

Parvin is prohibited from using social media to contact any patient outside of the physician-patient relationship or to make unwanted advances toward colleagues or co-workers.

The Board also placed Parvin on probation for a period of two years subject to professional boundaries counseling and Board monitoring.