Iowa City Police respond to two reports of shots fired

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KWWL) - Iowa City Police were called to two reports of shots fired over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 3:45 a.m., officers were in the area of 3rd Avenue and I Street after reports of people yelling about a gun.

Officers heard multiple shots being fired to the east, followed by another 911 call.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

On Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue for a report of shots fired.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m.

A caller reported seeing a white car speed off after hearing multiple shots fired.

Officers found damage to a house caused by a BB gun.

Investigators are working to learn if the damage found is connected to the report of shots fired.