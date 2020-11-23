ICCSD approved for online-only school through mid-December

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City Community School District has been granted permission to continue online-only instruction for all students due to COVID-19 positivity rates in Johnson County.

A waiver request processed by the Iowa Department of Education on Monday allows the district to hold classes virtually between November 30 and December 14.

ICCSD approved its third online-only waiver of the trimester earlier this month, which moved students online from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30.

Board members have not accepted the waiver and will likely decide at a school board meeting on Tuesday.