Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and two other activists have been taken into custody after pleading guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. Wong, together with fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow, had pleaded guilty to charges related to organizing, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorized protest outside police headquarters last June. The trio were members of the now-disbanded Demosisto political party. The three are expected to be sentenced on Dec. 2 and could face up to five years in prison.