Hawkeye Basketball deals with the death of Jack Nunge’s father

Over the weekend Iowa Hawkeye Jack Nunge's father Dr. Mark Nunge died suddenly at the age of 53.

Jack Nunge's father was an emergency room physician in Indiana and once worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The Nunges have family in the Aplington-Parkersburg area..

Former Cyclone women's star Chelsea Poppens is a cousin.

Today Jack Nunge's Hawkeye Basketball family expressed their grief.

Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffery, "It is so sad Friday night he talked with his dad before he went to sleep and had a great conversation with him probably very optimistic about the season Jack is playing extremely well feeling healthy and strong and I think really confident and gets awaken Saturday morning with the terribly tragic news."

Iowa Senior Center Luka Garza, "You know we are going to circle around him and try to build him up and when he comes back hopefully we can make him feel at him and feel a little bit better."