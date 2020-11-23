Georgia is finalizing details of recount requested by Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — After the Trump campaign requested a recount of the presidential ballots in Georgia, state election officials were working to finalize the details of how and when that will be done. The election results certified last week showed Democrat Joe Biden beating Republican President Donald Trump by 12,670 votes out of about 5 million cast. That’s about 0.25%. Under state law, a candidate can request a recount when the margin is less than 0.5%. The Trump campaign on Saturday sent a formal request for a recount to the secretary of state’s office. A top state elections official said during a video news conference Monday that the secretary of state’s office planned to talk to county election officials before deciding on the specific starting and ending time for the recount.