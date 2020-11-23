Following family tragedy, record-breaking Dysart twins celebrate 2nd birthday

DYSART, Iowa (KWWL) - Viewers in the KWWL viewing area have gotten to know the names Keeley and Kambry the past two years. The world has, too. The twins, born at only 22 weeks, are in the Guiness World Record Book for being the most premature twins to ever be born and survive.

The girls' mom, Jade Ewoldt, told KWWL in 2019 that neither girl weighed more than a pound at birth and each was only slightly bigger than a dollar bill. The girls spent more than 4 months at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

KWWL had reported on the girls' first birthday in November of 2019. Just days later, tragedy struck the Ewoldt family.

Jade's sister, Baylee Hess, was killed in a car accident in rural Benton County at the age of 26. This led to the family pushing for paved county roads and intersections to be made safer. Soon after, the pandemic began.

Jade and family has stayed strong and positive through the incredible heartbreak and, as the twins turn two, report the good news that they have just recently been taken off their oxygen tubes.

Ewoldt regularly posts to the Facebook group called Keeley & Kambry’s Tribe with updates on how the girls are doing. The page is dedicated to educating the public on premature birth and TTTS (Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome). Now amidst the pandemic, the page is also dedicated to encouraging people to wear a mask and take the proper health precautions, especially for those like Keeley and Kambry, who have weak immune systems.

A post from November 17 on the Tribe page reads:

Today is World Prematurity Day!! Keeley and Kambry will be TWO in 1 week!! I cannot describe the whirlwind the last 2 years has been, but all I can say is I thank God everyday for where we are now. The journey has been far from easy. It’s been scary, stressful, exhausting, and completely changed our lives. I have physically felt defeated more times than I can count and I have watched my babies struggle to breathe and fight terrifying colds several times. We’ve struggled for understanding why and how and when. But these things have remained true... we’ve learned a lot, we’ve grown as a family, we’ve strengthen our faith, we’ve come together closer as a family, we’ve overcome many obstacles, we’ve continued to keep going when so many thought we wouldn’t, the girls have continued to thrive and are HAPPY happy babies who know they are LOVED. I am soooo proud of you two.

KWWL wishes Keeley and Kambry a happy 2nd birthday.

________________________

Past KWWL stories on the Ewoldt family and Hess: