Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal prison system will be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine, though initial allotments of the vaccine will be given to staff and not to inmates, even though sickened inmates vastly outnumber sickened staff. That’s according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Officials at the federal Bureau of Prisons have been instructing wardens and other staff members to prepare to receive the vaccine within weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The people could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. The internal Bureau of Prisons documents describe that initial allotments of the vaccine “will be reserved for staff.”