Employers start sending workers shopping for health coverage

Some companies are turning health insurance shopping over to employees.. They’re sending workers to individual insurance markets to find coverage and then reimbursing them at least partially for the cost. This new approach can give employees more choices while protecting companies from huge cost spikes. But it’s also a big change for workers who may be used to having their employer lay out their benefit choices every year. A federal rule change last year stoked this new approach. It allows employers to reimburse their workers for individual coverage without paying a tax penalty.