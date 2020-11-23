Dubuque workplaces seek ‘thousands’ of skilled workers, free job training an option

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- Jobless numbers in Iowa have mostly rebounded, after having skyrocketed in March and April due to the pandemic.

Now, Dubuque workplaces are having a parallel problem: there is an increasing need for skilled workers.

"There are more job opportunities than there are people to get into those positions," Wendy Mihm-Herold at NICC said.

There are currently 1,760 job openings on AccessDubuqueJobs.com. This is prompting Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) in partnership with public and private entities, to expand specialized training in areas like welding, senior manufacturing positions, data handling for manufacturing and logistics firms, and medical workers.

"It's really trying to figure out what their needs are, for their home life, their personal financial needs, what their passion is, and trying to help find the right pathway," Mihm-Herold said.

As the need to fill these Dubuque jobs increases, the program is expanding---two new specialties which let people earn money while they receive on-the-job training.

Many people qualify to get this training for free. To learn more or reach out about the program, click the links below:

Opportunity Dubuque Job Training Program

NICC Career Pathway Certificates Program

AccessDubuque.com - Dubuque Job Search