Dissecting the rural-urban divide

By Christopher W. Larimer, University of Northern Iowa Professor of Political Science.

A new analysis from NBC News shows that of the more than 1,100 counties in “swing states,” only 37 switched from Donald Trump in 2016 to Joe Biden in 2020.

Notably, not one of these counties is located in Iowa as the vote mirrored that of 2016, with Biden winning the same six counties as Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

Looking more closely at the returns in Iowa, the data reveal an interesting pattern, particularly concerning voters registered as “No Party.”

If this group of voters secretly leans to the right or left, it may be the key to understanding the rural-urban divide in Iowa and elsewhere.

To get at this question, I split Iowa’s 99 counties into two groups based on voter registration: those where Republicans hold a registration advantage over Democratic and no-party registrants (either a majority or plurality), and those where they do not.

In the GOP-dominant counties (plurality or majority), there is a positive relationship between the percentage of no-party voters in the county and the percentage of the vote going to Biden.

For every one-percentage point increase in no-party registrants, Biden’s support increases, on average, by .78 percentage points. In non-GOP-dominant counties, a one-percentage point increase in no-party registrants is associated with a 1.24 percentage point decrease in support for Biden.

The same pattern holds when looking at the county-level percentage of the vote going to Theresa Greenfield in the U.S. Senate race.

In short, reaching out to No Party voters in Republican-leaning counties may do little to narrow the rural-urban divide.

Instead, the focus should be on those No-Party-dominant counties that are rural but consistently vote Republican, such as Bremer, Buchanan, Carroll, Jones, and others.