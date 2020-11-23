City commission upholds firing of Cedar Rapids officer Lucas Jones

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids Civil Services Commission denied an appeal by former officer Lucas Jones to be reinstated with the force on Monday afternoon.

The board voted unanimously 3-0.

The city fired Jones in June for changing his testimony about whether or not he turned off his officer-worn body microphone during an Oct. 30, 2016 traffic stop.

During the stop, Jones claims he was cutting a Black female driver a break by not citing her for a suspended license.

Jones first said he couldn't remember if he turned it on or off but he changed his answer in January 2020 to say he clearly remembered turning it off.

Jones appealed this decision in July, saying he was fired for political reasons.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2016, Jones shot Jerime Mitchell and paralyzed him after an altercation. Thousands of people signed a petition asking for Jones' firing after this incident and others marched with signs for his firing during the summer of 2020.

Jones' appeal hearing took place in September. His defense was that he was pressured to answer a certain way in January 2020 while the city maintained he still lied and that's enough basis for firing.

The commission decided on the matter in a closed meeting. Short, open sections of the meeting were broadcasted over Facebook Live but no oral arguments were given.

The commission plans to submit a formal written opinion on the matter at the end of this week and file it next week. Commission members said either party can appeal the decision.