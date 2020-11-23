China lashes out at US withdrawal from open skies treaty

BEIJING (AP) — China is lashing out at Washington over its withdrawal from the “Open Skies Treaty” with Russia, saying the move undermines military trust and transparency and imperils future attempts at arms control. The treaty, to which China is not a signatory, had allowed each country overflight rights to inspect military facilities. That leaves only one arms-control pact still in force between the former Cold War foes _ the New START treaty, which limits the number of nuclear warheads each may have. That treaty will expire in February and the Trump administration had said it wasn’t interested in extending it unless China also joined, something Beijing says it will not do.