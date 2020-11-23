Cedar Rapids Police say pedestrian at fault for deadly crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police say a pedestrian who was hit and killed by car on November 13 was at fault for the crash.

After completing the investigation, accident reconstruction specialists determined Patrick Morrissey, 61, was wearing dark clothing and attempted to run west to east across Edgewood Rd. near 12th Ave. SW when he was hit just before 6:00 p.m. Witnesses indicated the vehicle had a green light.

The driver of the vehicle, Karol Jones, 53 is charged with driving while license suspended.