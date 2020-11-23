Bus driver severely injured and briefly trapped in Cedar Falls accident

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Falls Police say a transit bus driver was severely injured Monday morning at the intersection of Hudson Road and Viking Road.

Police say a bus with no passengers crashed with an industrial scrap metal truck at the intersection around 11 a.m. The driver of the scrap metal truck had minor injuries but declined medical care.

The bus driver got trapped in wreckage from the crash and had to be mechanically removed by first responders. Cedar Falls Police, Fire and MercyOne ambulances responded to the scene.

Police say the bus driver was severely injured and was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. The incident remains under investigation.