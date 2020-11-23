BLM flag can fly, but only if 21 others do too, city decides

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city approved raising the Black Lives Matter Flag, the “Thin Blue Line” flag and 20 other flags in a resolution that one city councilor called a “compromise” to satisfy opponents of a BLM proposal. Vermont Public Radio reported Monday that the Black Lives Matter flag will be flown at City Hall Park in Barre next month and will be lowered in January. The 22 flags will fly over the next two years. Some of the flags included are multiple flags of other countries, the U.S. Marines, Autism Acceptance and the Star of David. The resolution comes after Barre’s city government had been mulling a request to fly a Black Lives Matter flag since late spring.