Biden’s choice for UN envoy signals return to US engagement

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s pick of Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations reflects his intent to return to a more traditional role at the world body as well as offer an olive branch to a beleaguered diplomatic corps. If confirmed by the Senate, Thomas-Greenfield would be neither the first African American nor the first woman, nor even the first African American woman, to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. But she’s a groundbreaking choice nonetheless. Thomas-Greenfield joined the State Department more than three decades ago, when Black women were even more of a rarity in the corridors of Foggy Bottom than they are today.