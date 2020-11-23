Biden picks John Kerry for climate change role

Credit: Democratic National Convention

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Joe Biden is filling out his administration with key picks for his national security and foreign policy teams.

John Kerry will lead the incoming administration's effort to combat climate change. Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated as the secretary for the department of homeland security.

Biden also plans to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state. Kerry is a former secretary of state, senator from Massachusetts and Democratic presidential nominee.

