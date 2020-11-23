Skip to Content

Accident kills teenagers from Des Moines, Chariton

CHARITON, Iowa (AP) — Two teenagers have died after a car accident near Chariton.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday when a Jeep turning from Highway 34 onto a street struck a pickup truck, ejecting everyone in the Jeep.

Two Jeep passengers died. They were identified as 15-year-old Katilynn Spicer of Des Moines and 16-year-old Chase Lavely of Chariton.

The 18-year-old driver is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Both occupants of the pickup, both age 55, are hospitalized.

Their conditions were not immediately released. The patrol’s investigation is ongoing.

