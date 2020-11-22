US Rhodes Scholars chosen virtually for the 1st time

The process to elect the U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2021 has been completed virtually for the first time as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe. The Rhodes Trust announced the 32 winners early Sunday. The group includes 22 students of color. Ten are Black, tying the record for most Black students elected in a single year. Nearly 1,000 applicants were endorsed by 288 different colleges and universities to study at Oxford University in England next year. Southern Connecticut State University and the University of California, Santa Cruz, have winners for the first time. The winners include 17 women, 14 men and one nonbinary person.