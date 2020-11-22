Skip to Content

Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The president and other plaintiffs filed notice of appeal Sunday, a day after the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters.

Brann said for such a “startling outcome”, the plaintiff would have to prove “factual proof of rampant corruption”. He said the plaintiffs could not prove that.

