TRACKING: Rain and snow starting Monday night

This Evening: Today has exceeded expectations with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures deep into the 40s. We will finish today with very nice weather until the sun sets around 4:41 PM.

Tonight: As skies remain clear, and winds light, our temperatures tank down yet again to the low and mid 20s.

Monday: After a cool start to Monday, we will see a bit of sunshine to warm us to the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will increase, especially in the afternoon. Winds will be in from the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night through Wednesday: Rain showers will quickly overspread the area ahead of our next system on Monday night. Temperatures will drop to the low and mid 30s, introducing the chance for a changeover from rain to snow late in the night through Tuesday morning. Snow will be likely in the northeast with more of a mix from highway 20 to near highway 30. South of highway 30 should mainly be rain. Some accumulations of wet snow will be possible with 1-3” in the northeast and a trace to 1” down to around highway 30.

On Tuesday, temperatures warm to the low and mid 40s changing most of the snow or mix over to rain. It will be breezy Tuesday. Rain showers may continue through Tuesday night (with a slight chance for a wintry mix in the northwest) and linger for Wednesday with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the low 40s respectively.

Expect slow travel and slippery roads Monday night with conditions improving Tuesday with the transition to rain.

Thanksgiving and Friday: Skies become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s Thanksgiving and mid 40s on Black Friday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Weekend and Early Next Week: Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. The next system to watch will come on Sunday with the possibility of some rain and snow that could disrupt travel. Light snow chances are expected through Sunday night before a dry stretch Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will really cool down with lows into the teens and highs in the 30s potentially. There is still a long way to go to work out the details of this system.