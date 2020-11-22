TRACKING: Nice weather today, another system arrives Monday night

Today: There’s a chance for a few sprinkles or flurries this morning, otherwise clouds will begin to clear out late morning through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, making for a great end to the weekend. Winds will be out of the northwest from 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies remain overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be cold and in the low to mid 20s.

Monday: We’ll start the day off with a little sunshine, but clouds will increase through much of the day ahead of our next system. Winds will shift to the southeast at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be cooler compared to Sunday and in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday Night: Very late Monday night into Tuesday morning, a rain/snow mix will be possible for our northern and western counties. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.

Tuesday: Some of the mix from overnight Monday will transition to snow in the northern and eastern counties. Up to two inches of snow is possible in these locations. The snow and mix could cause roadways to be slick, especially for the morning commute. Precipitation will transition to all rain by the afternoon across Eastern Iowa. With this transition, high temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s. Breezy southeast winds will be between 10-20 mph.

Rain continues through Tuesday night into much of Wednesday. By the end of the event, some locations could see an inch and a half of rain.

Thanksgiving looks to be the best day of the week! Expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 50 degrees. It’ll be a perfect day for any outdoor activity or even a family game of football in the backyard.