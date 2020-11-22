Rules about police wearing masks vary widely across US

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Although authorities have been encouraging people to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many police departments leave it up to officers to decide whether to cover their faces while interacting with the public. Some officials argue that officers have too many other things to worry about while on duty, particularly in fast-moving emergency situations. But others say officers should set an example for the public, particularly as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb nationwide.