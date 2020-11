DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) — 36-year-old David Lee Reinier Sr. failed to report back to the Davenport Residential Facility after he was convicted of Arson 1st Degree and other crimes.

Reinier is a white male who is 5'9" tall and weighs 319 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on Nov. 10.

Anyone with information on Reinier's whereabouts should contact their local police.