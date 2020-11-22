Nov. 22: 3,401 new cases, hospitalizations drop below 1,400

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 3,401 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 210,061.

The state's website says that of the 210,061 people who have tested positive, 116,305 have recovered. This is 573 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The state is reporting 33 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,192.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (116,305) and the number of deaths (2,192) from the total number of cases (210,061) shows there are currently 91,564 active positive cases in the state.

There were 186 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,340, which is down from 1,416. Of those hospitalizations, 255 are in the ICU (down from 273 yesterday) and 132 are on ventilators (down from 137 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 8,685 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,162,495 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (3,401 positive tests divided by 8,685 tests given) is 39.1 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 136 new cases since 10 a.m. Saturday, leaving a total of 10,786 cases in the county (10,044 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 742 Serology positive cases). There have been 74 more recoveries since yesterday, leaving a total of 5,506 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 125 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

The numbers for Linn County have remained the same since Saturday.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 287 more cases the last update on 10 a.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 12,774 cases. There have been 89 more recoveries since the last update, leaving a total of 5,457 recoveries. There was one death reported since the last update, leaving a total of 170 deaths. There are 104 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 21 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 95 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 8,975 reported cases. There have been 19 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,808 recoveries. A total of 56,377 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.6 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 125 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 8,622 reported cases. There were 36 more recoveries reported for a total of 5,143. A total of 42,651 people have been tested. There was one additional death, for a total of 90 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 20.5 percent.

