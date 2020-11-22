Nigerian soldiers had live ammo during deadly protest

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian Army has admitted for the first time that soldiers were given live bullets when they went to disperse a large crowd at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos where several peaceful protesters were killed in October. Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, told a judicial committee that the soldiers indeed carried live bullets. Last weekend he testified that blank ammunition was fired upward. The deadly Oct. 20 shootings at the plaza caused both local and international outrage. At least 10 protesters were killed, according to Amnesty International, which charged that army troops opened fire on protesters without provocation. The government said two people died and 20 were hospitalized.