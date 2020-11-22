Man shoots at vehicle after cell phone sale gone wrong

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Falls Police say two people are in custody Sunday night after a cell phone sale gone wrong.

Police responded to Birdsall Memorial Park at 5 p.m. for a report that someone's phone had been taken. Once there, the reporting person told police he was attempting to sell an iPhone to someone he met over Facebook Marketplace but the person stole the phone and drove off with it.

The reporting person, Santiago Perez, said he chased the suspect in his vehicle to the Birdsall Memorial Park parking lot. The lead car didn't stop and Perez fired on the vehicle, which had three people inside.

Perez, 24, was charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a class C felony. He was also charged with child endangerment as his 18-month-old son was in his car.

Jaida Welton, a 21-year-old female, was arrested and charged with 4th Degree Theft, a serious misdemeanor. A 16-year-old female was also charged with 4th Degree Theft.