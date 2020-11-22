Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — The Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing or endangered person.

39-year-old Justin Chambers was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 18. He had been staying at the Wildwood Acres Association campground, which is located just Northwest of Canton, Iowa.

Chambers is a white male who is 5’7” tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a brown beard.

If anyone has information about or has seen Chambers, please call the Jones County Sheriff Office at 319-462-4371 extension 2.