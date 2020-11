DES MOINES (KWWL) - Hy-Vee executives announced Sunday afternoon they're reinstating a courtesy shopping hour every weekday for people at a higher risk for COVID-19.

The company announced over twitter it'll reserve the 7 - 8 a.m. hour every weekday for people over 60 and others with a higher risk of complications from the deadly virus.

Starting tomorrow, we will be bringing back our reserved in-store shopping hour for customers who are at higher risk for illness. The reserved shopping hour will be offered from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, at all Hy-Vee locations. pic.twitter.com/YRXqUrCT8V — Hy-Vee (@HyVee) November 22, 2020

Hy-Vee debuted this in mid-March when the pandemic was starting but ended it over the summer.