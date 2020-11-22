Cedar Valley 2020 United Way campaign, as seen on The Steele Report

With a focus on health, education and financial stability, the 2020 Cedar Valley United Way campaign is underway. https://www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/

This year's annual campaign comes in the amidst of the coronavirus pandemic and at a time when needs across the community are greater than ever.

For this week's edition of The Steele Report, United Way campaign co-chairs, Amy Wienands and Bryan Earnest, talk about the campaign and it efforts to help area residents.