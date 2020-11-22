2020 monthly global climate ranks

According to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2019 was the second hottest year on the 140-year record for the globe, coming just slightly behind 2016, the warmest. The world’s five warmest years have all occurred since 2015 with nine of the 10 warmest years occurring since 2005. We have also seen 43 consecutive years above normal.

How is 2020 stacking up so far? It is not great news thus far as every month has ranked in the top three warmest except for October (4th). Here is the month by month:

January - Warmest on record

February - 2nd warmest on record

March - 2nd warmest on record

April - 2nd warmest on record

May - Warmest on record

June - 3rd warmest on record

July - 2nd warmest on record

August - 2nd warmest on record

September - 3rd warmest on record

October - 4th warmest on record





















As a whole, the 2020 year-to-date ranks as the second warmest on record for global temperature. It is only 0.03°C (0.05°F) behind the 2016 record warmest January - October.

The global temperature has been increasing exceedingly fast in recent history since the late 70s: