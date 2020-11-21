TRACKING: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, slight chance of a mix tomorrow

Today: Mostly sunny to start the day, especially in our northern counties. However, cloud cover will be on the increase through much of the day, leading to mostly cloudy skies by this evening. There will be an east wind at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy for our overnight tonight. Winds will be variable at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies to start the day on Sunday. There’s a chance for a brief shower and/or rain/snow mix Sunday morning. No accumulations are expected from this event, so roads will be okay for travel if you’re headed out! Clouds will be on the decrease through the day Sunday and we may even see a little sunshine before the sun sets. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest at 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies for Sunday night, with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies to start the work week, with high temperatures only in the low 40s. There’s a chance for a rain/snow mix Monday night as a system makes its way east.

The rain/snow mix will transition to all rain on Tuesday. Rain should last much of the day, with high temperatures in the mid 40s. An inch and a half of rain is possible by the end of the event.

Thanksgiving looks dry still! Expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.