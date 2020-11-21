TRACKING: Messy Tuesday system

This Evening: Clouds are taking back over the skies as we head for mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will start to drop from the low 40s to the 30s with light winds expected.

Tonight: More and more clouds will fill the sky through this evening and into tonight. With mostly cloudy conditions expected, temperatures should not be as cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday: There will be a chance for some stray sprinkles or snowflakes Sunday morning, but most will not see any sort of meaningful precipitation. There will be no travel impacts. Clouds will start to decrease in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with a south wind becoming northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Skies will become mostly clear Sunday night and with light winds continuing, lows are expected to dip to the low and mid 20s, giving us a chilly start to Monday.

Monday: Skies don't stay clear very long in the morning as clouds increase to give us partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday night through Wednesday: Rain showers will quickly overspread the area ahead of our next system on Monday night. Temperatures will drop to the low and mid 30s, introducing the chance for a a changeover from rain to snow on the north side of the viewing area by Tuesday morning. Some accumulations of wet snow will be possible. On Tuesday, temperatures warm to the low and mid 40s changing most of the snow or mix over to rain expect for some isolated pockets in the north. It will be breezy Tuesday. Rain showers may continue through Tuesday night and linger for Wednesday with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the low 40s respectively.

Thanksgiving and Friday: Skies become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s Thanksgiving and mid 40s on Black Friday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Weekend and Early Next Week: Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. The next system to watch will come on Sunday with the possibility of some rain and snow that could disrupt travel. Snow is expected through Sunday night before a dry but mostly cloudy Monday. Temperatures will really cool down with lows into the teens and highs in the 30s potentially. There is still a long way to go to work out the details of this system.