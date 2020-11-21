Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 52, Dallas Center-Grimes 33
Boone 62, Webster City 46
Central Clinton, DeWitt 68, Dubuque, Senior 52
Collins-Maxwell 56, Woodward-Granger 23
Des Moines Christian 56, Creston 52
Dunkerton 39, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29
Earlham 57, Central Decatur, Leon 52
East Sac County 45, Storm Lake 28
Iowa Valley, Marengo 69, Centerville 30
Lynnville-Sully 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 34
Marion 48, Linn-Mar, Marion 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Madrid 27
North Scott, Eldridge 52, Dubuque, Hempstead 43
Pleasantville 41, Twin Cedars, Bussey 27
Stanton 47, Diagonal 22
Unity Christian 52, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42
West Delaware, Manchester 45, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35
West Marshall, State Center 42, Colo-NESCO 30
Winfield-Mount Union 60, New London 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Keota vs. Lone Tree, ccd.
South Hardin vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/