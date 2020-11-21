Protests staged across France against bill on police images

PARIS (AP) — Rights campaigners and journalists organizations are staging street protests in Paris and other French cities against a security bill that they say would be a violation of the freedom of information. The proposed measure would create a new criminal offense of publishing images of police officers with intent to cause them harm. The government says it is intended to protect police officers from online calls for violence. Critics fear that, if enacted, the measure would endanger journalists and other people who take videos of officers at work, especially during violent demonstrations. Saturday’s protests were called by Reporters without Borders, Amnesty International France, the Human Rights League, journalists unions and other groups.