Nov. 21: 3,627 new cases, 1,442 more recoveries, 32 deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 3,627 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 206,660.

The state's website says that of the 206,660 people who have tested positive, 115,732 have recovered. This is 1,442 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The state is reporting 32 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,159.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (115,732) and the number of deaths (2,159) from the total number of cases (206,660) shows there are currently 88,769 active positive cases in the state.

There were 200 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,416, which is down from 1,447. Of those hospitalizations, 273 are in the ICU (down from 275 yesterday) and 137 are on ventilators (down from 144 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 9,141 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,153,810 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (3,627 positive tests divided by 9,141 tests given) is 39.7 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 287 new cases since the last update on 10 a.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 10,650 cases in the county (9,911 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 739 Serology positive cases). There have been 87 more recoveries since the last update, leaving a total of 5,432 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 125 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23.7 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 287 more cases since the last update on 10 a.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 12,774 cases. There have been 89 more recoveries since the last update, leaving a total of 5,457 recoveries. There was one death reported since the last update, leaving a total of 170 deaths. There are 104 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 21 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 127 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 8,880 reported cases. There have been 49 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,789 recoveries. A total of 56,017 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 87 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 8,497 reported cases. There were 71 more recoveries reported for a total of 5,107. A total of 42,309 people have been tested. There were no additional deaths, for a total of 89 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 20.9 percent.

