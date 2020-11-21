Muscatine man killed in car-pedestrian accident on Saturday

MUSACTINE, Iowa (KWWL) — A Muscatine man was killed early Saturday morning following a car-pedestrian accident on US Highway 61 South.

The Muscatine Police Department was contacted around 6:17 a.m. by 51-year-old Tamra Renee Coey, who reported that she believed she had hit someone.

After officers arrived, they discovered the dead body of 33-year-old Cody Robert Terpenning along the side of the highway. Coey was not injured from the incident.

The investigation found that Coey was driving a 2007 Mercury Mariner when she struck Terpenning as she was transitioning from the center lane to the outside lane.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the accident remains under investigation. The southbound lanes of US Highway 61 were closed for several hours this morning while the investigation was taking place.