Midwest health system CEO says he had virus, won’t wear mask

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of one of the largest health systems in the Midwest has told employees he's recovered from COVID-19 and is back in the office, without a mask.

Sanford Health’s CEO, Kelby Krabbenhoft, said in an email Wednesday that he believes he’s now immune for “at least seven months." And he says he isn’t a threat to transmit it, so wearing a mask would be merely for show. Krabbenhoft’s email comes as hospitals throughout the region are struggling.

Other Sanford Health executives tried to walk his statement back, saying in an email Friday that his words don't reflect the views of the system as a whole.