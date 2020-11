FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received

(AP) – U.S. health officials have given emergency use authorization to a second antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday authorized use of the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug for people with mild-to-moderate symptoms. President Donald Trump took the experimental drug while he was hospitalized in October.

Tests of the drug are continuing but early results suggest it may prevent hospitalization and emergency room visits. Use is allowed for adults and children 12 and over who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 because of age or certain other medical conditions.