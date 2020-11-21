EU urges reforms in Bosnia on 25th anniversary of peace deal

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief has used the 25th anniversary of the peace agreement that ended the Bosnian War to urge Bosnia’s political leaders to overcome their persistent ethnic divisions and prepare their nation to join the EU fold. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Sarajevo for Saturday’s anniversary that the U.S.-brokered peace agreement endorsed on Nov. 21, 1995 concluded “one of the most shameful episodes in the modern history of Europe.” The European Union accepted Bosnia’s membership application in 2016, but its government has failed to make the deep structural reforms required before the country can move forward with the process of joining the EU.