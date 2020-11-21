Azerbaijani leader: Cease-fire may improve Armenia relations

MOSCOW (AP) — The president of Azerbaijan says he hopes the ceasefire that ended a six-week war with Armenia this month will lead to improving relations between the countries. President Ilham Aliyev made the statement as a high-level Russian delegation visited Azerbaijani’s capital, Baku, on Saturday. The delegation included Russia’s foreign and defense ministers, and also visited the Armenian capital, Yerevan. Russia negotiated the ceasefire signed last week, under which Azerbaijan is to regain sizeable areas of land that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since a previous war in the early 1990s. The agreement is backed by the presence of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers.