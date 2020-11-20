W. 1st Street enters final phase after two years of construction

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Throughout the pandemic, there have been many construction projects, including W. 1st Street in Cedar Falls.

Nearing the two-year park of the project, homes, and businesses around the area may see some changes.

The Iowa DOT told "KWWL" they plan to finish the second phase of construction by tonight, specifically finishing a new center turning lane.

Only having to finish the pavement, this turning lane will be a fifth additional lane and will go all the way down Franklin Street to Hudson Road.

Ron Loecher, Iowa DOT construction engineer, believes his team worked at a good pace and it should become easier for folks to commute.

"Well I'd say the biggest part of the inconveniences is over for residents along the area," Loecher said, "expect some delays and just make sure you're driving through there safely."

Now in a spot to take some cones away, Loecher also said their focus is now on the final phase of the project.

"We have one more year of this project, this is a three-year project, so there's a short section on the west end which is basically about a three or four-block area around Hudson Road intersection." Ron Loecher, Iowa DOT Construction Engineer

Knowing there are people anxious for this project to finish, Loecher told "KWWL" he wanted to assure folk with all the improvements, including the center turning lane, it'll be worth it in the end.

